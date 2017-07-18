Verona Police Department welcomes K9 Drea - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Verona Police Department welcomes K9 Drea

K9 Drea and Officer Matt Kile K9 Drea and Officer Matt Kile

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona police are excited to announce and introduce their newest member, K9 Drea.

Drea is a German Shepherd from Holland. She was born September 11, 2015 and will work with her handler, Officer Matt Kile.

K9 Drea is trained to detect narcotics, as well as to track humans and protect her handler. Kile and Drea begin patrol duties together following their six weeks of training, which ends August 4.

