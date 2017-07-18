Woman gives birth in Uber on way to California hospital

A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papers

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planet

New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems

Hearing is believing: Speech may be a clue to mental decline

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump

Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended family

A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisper

President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with Mexico

Trump wants new NAFTA deal to cut trade deficit with Mexico

An international robotics competition in Washington with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations is in its final day Tuesday

Story of Afghan girls is among many at global robotics event

Authorities in Florida believe a 10-year-old boy who died with the painkiller fentanyl in his system is among the state's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.

Federal prosecutors say there's not enough evidence to pursue criminal civil rights charges against the Albuquerque police officers who were involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of a homeless man that spurred public protest.

A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".

Police near Atlanta say a notorious jewel thief has been caught stealing again, but she wasn't after sparkly gems this time.

An Ohio prosecutor is set to announce whether he will try a third time to convict a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.

An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility.

An international robotics competition in Washington with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations is in its final day Tuesday.

Story of Afghan girls is among many at global robotics event

A handful of Republican lawmakers proved unlikely allies for Gov. Jerry Brown this week in his quest to extend California's landmark law to combat global warming.

Tall grass from a deluge of winter rains is fueling wildfires throughout the Western U.S., damaging more than a dozen homes in Nevada and threatening hundreds more structures in California.

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) -- A Southern California mom says that when she prayed her fourth birth would be a fast one, she couldn't imagine it would happen in an Uber car on the way to the hospital.

Erica Davidovich and her husband, Niv, used the ride-hailing app when she started having contractions Friday in Los Angeles.

She tells KABC-TV her previous three children took hours to arrive, so she figured she had time to get to the hospital.

But they didn't make it far before they asked the driver to pull over in a parking lot. Erica says her husband delivered a healthy baby boy in the backseat.

The driver, Raymond Telles, says he managed to remain calm. He visited the family Monday and presented them with a gift: an Uber onesie.