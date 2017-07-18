Albion is a home grown team in the Home Talent League - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Albion is a home grown team in the Home Talent League

Posted: Updated:
EDGERTON, WI (WKOW) -

The Albion Tigers are part of the Home Talent League, the largest adult amateur baseball league in Wisconsin. The Tigers are a mere definition of the league name with a full roster of players including four sets of brothers and a father son duo.

The Tigers are coming off a championship season. Last summer they won their first league title in the team's 70 year history. The Tigers has always been able to draw a crowd for a game, and with a team like the Tigers, in a community like Edgerton, everybody, knows everybody.

"You have guys all from Edgerton. When you say home talent, we are actually home talent." Said Tigers shortstop Tyler Oren.

The the Tiger's active roster, 24 of the 25 players graduated from Edgerton High School. The team also has four sets of brothers on the team.

"It's got it's advantages and disadvantages." Said Tigers second baseman, Cullen Oren, a younger brother to Tyler. "We fight a lot when he's at short and I'm at second. Sometimes we get after it. Other than that we are really close."

The family bloodline doesn't end with brotherly love, but a father-son duo. At 46-years-old Jim Eastman is in his 28th season with the Tigers. His son Josh is in his 10th season with the Tigers.

"To still be able to play competitively. It gets tears in your eyes." Said Jim about his son on the team. "He's grown to be an awesome kid plus he's a really good ball player.

For more information about the Albion Tigers and the Home Talent League, click here.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers to open 2017 Hall of Fame Classic against Baylor

    Badgers to open 2017 Hall of Fame Classic against Baylor

    The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. 

    More >>

    The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. 

    More >>

  • Badgers to implement new bag policy for football games

    Badgers to implement new bag policy for football games

    Badgers footballBadgers football

    In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium.  Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium. 

    More >>

    In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium.  Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.