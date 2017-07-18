Badgers to open 2017 Hall of Fame Classic against Baylor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers to open 2017 Hall of Fame Classic against Baylor

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

This will be just the second meeting between those schools. The last time they met was in the 2014 Sweet 16. The Badgers won that matchup 69-52 in Anaheim, CA. 

The other semifinal will feature UCLA and Creighton. All four participants spent time in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll last season.

The Hall of Fame Classic will cap off Hall of Fame Weekend. Former Badgers coach Bo Ryan is part of the 2017 class that will be inducted on Nov. 19.

SEMIFINAL DOUBLEHEADER

Monday, Nov. 20

6 p.m. CT – UCLA vs. Creighton (ESPNU)

~8:30 p.m. CT – Baylor vs. Wisconsin (ESPN2)

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER

Tuesday, Nov. 21

6:30 p.m. CT –  Consolation Game (ESPN3)

~9 p.m. CT – Championship Game (ESPN2)

