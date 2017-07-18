Waunakee's Lahey Competes at Junior Nationals in Middleton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee's Lahey Competes at Junior Nationals in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -

This week some of the best adaptive sports athletes in the country are competing in Middleton for the junior nationals, in the pool Waunakee's Ryan Lahey won all four of his events in the para-swimming category.

"It's neat that Middleton gets the opportunity  to host it because it's good to grow the sports of para swimming around the community of Middleton so people can learn how cool all of this is." Said Lahey. 

This year Lahey has traveled to Indianapolis and Canada to compete. Lahey has a form of Cerebral Palsy but could continue to have an impact in para-swimming.

"He has big aspirations. He's hoping to get on the U.S. national team and hopefully make the Paralympics some day." Said Lahey's swimming coach Shane Ryan. "That is a goal of his he came to our team and our performance group with that goal, we have been working really hard with him."

To view results from the junior nationals in Middleton, click here.
 

