Brewers catcher Vogt out at least a month with sprained knee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers catcher Vogt out at least a month with sprained knee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt is out for at least a month with a sprained left knee following a collision at home plate.
   Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Vogt will miss "significant time."
   Vogt was hurt Monday night when Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl ran into him in the fifth inning of Pittsburgh's 4-2 victory. Kuhl was trying to score from second on a hit to right field.
   Vogt caught the throw home and tried to make a sweeping tag when Kuhl inadvertently bowled him over . Vogt was down on the ground for several minutes before being taken out of the game.
   The NL Central-leading Brewers got Vogt off waivers from Oakland last month. The two-time All-Star is hitting .250 with four home runs and nine RBIs in 12 games for Milwaukee. Overall, he's hitting .222 with eight homers and 29 RBIs for the A's and Brewers.
   The Brewers recalled Jett Bandy from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Bandy hit .211 with six home runs and 18 RBIs during his first stint with Milwaukee this season.

