2 men hurt in explosion at Milwaukee Public Works garage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two men hurt in explosion at Milwaukee Public Works garage

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say two men have been seriously injured in an explosion at a city Public Works Department garage.

The blast happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The cause wasn't immediately determined.

The two men were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.