CampHERO gives girls experience in protective services

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of girls in our area are learning how to be heroes. CampHERO girls develop courage and confidence, while giving them hands on experience in the protective services, professions that women don't often get exposure to.



6th through 8th graders learned from Madison firefighters how to break through a door. EMTs taught them how to stabilize someone who has a neck injury and they also got a lesson from the Madison Police Department's Mounted Patrol.



"This isn't about women should take over the world, it's about gender equity, we should have the same opportunity in this workforce as our male colleagues. And I believe that should be true of any job," said Jennifer Roman, Founder of CampHERO.



CampHERO is in its 6th year and it's open to girls in Kindergarten through 12th grade, from all over the country. Many have even moved on to careers in protective services. Click here for more info on the opportunity.