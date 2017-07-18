Opera in the Park takes center stage this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend thousands of people are expected to turn out once again for Madison Opera's Opera in the Park.

The free show is Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. at Garner Park on Madison's west side.

On Thursday, Kathryn Smith, General Director of Madison Opera stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about this years show.

Enjoy talent from the Madison Opera Chorus and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, including scheduled soloists Cecilia Violetta López, David Walton, Adriana Zabala and Will Liverman.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this two-hour event.

Free parking is available opposite Mineral Point Road in University Research Park, as well as off S. Rosa Road at the CUNA Mutual Group building. A handicap drop-off is located at the park pathway off of S. Rosa Road.

WKOW is once again a proud sponsor of Opera in the Park. Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Brandon Taylor will be co-hosting the event.

