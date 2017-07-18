Stolen in Stoughton: Veteran's Wounded Warrior backpack and journal

STOUGHTON (WKOW)-- Posters hanging on telephone poles in the City of Stoughton, and circulating via Facebook posts, describe a missing Wounded Warrior Project backpack and a journal. At the bottom of the posters – a plea and a promise.

Former Staff Sergeant Brian Christensen first realized his valued possessions were missing Saturday morning. However, it's the journal he is desperate to get back.

“I thought for sure it was just misplaced,” Christensen says. “I called my work, asked them to look around, it wasn't there. I tore through the house – looking in the same place 10 times because I was just convinced that I must have missed it. Not giving up even when all signs pointed to the fact it was gone so it was a reluctant admission that it had been taken.”

Christensen served in the Iraqi War from 2004 to 2005. He uses the journal during therapy at the VA hospital to help treat symptoms of PTSD.

“I am using it to try and remember some details of my deployment,” Christensen says.

He has been receiving treatment for his PTSD since 2009 but Christensen says the journal has been very beneficial. He also says he hoped to save the irreplaceable journal for his two sons to “help them understand a little more of my history.”

Christensen and his family moved to the City of Stoughton only one year ago but his neighbor, who has lived in her house for 18 years, says the neighborhood is generally safe.

The thief “probably didn't even realize what he was taking, just looking for spare change, but it hits so much deeper,” neighbor Julie Blow said.

Members of the community are spreading the word via Facebook and the Stoughton VFW is talking about helping out at their meeting Tuesday night. They hope to mobilize their service members to perhaps go door to door, on foot patrol, looking for these valuables.

Christensen says he is “extremely grateful and thankful” for the outreach and help from the community.