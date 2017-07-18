UWPD warns students about phone scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department is warning students about a phone scam that appears to be targeting international students.

Over the last few days, the UWPD has received several reports from students about receiving a call from a UWPD officer. The caller demands money or gift card payments from the victim and threatens to arrest them if they don’t pay.

The phone number that appears on caller ID is spoofed to match the number of the UW-Madison Police Department. The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the City of Madison Police Department say their phone numbers are also being spoofed.

"The tactics that are being used by these scammers are very convincing, and they're praying on individuals who don't understand - and are scared," said UW Police Spokesperson Marc Lovicott.

Lovicott says all together, victims of the scam have lost upwards of $15,000. Students are reminded that police and government agencies will never call you and demand money.

Police say if you receive a phone call and think its a scam to consider the following tips:

If you receive a call from someone telling you they are a police officer or other government employee, and they are demanding you send them money, do not engage with the caller. Immediately hang up.

Never give bank account, credit card, or personal information to someone who calls you.

If you feel threatened or unsafe, hang up and call 911.

If you lost money because of the scam, call the UW-Madison Police Department at (608) 264-2677.

If you received one of these phone calls, it is not necessary to contact UWPD. You only need to call and file a report if you have lost money from this scam.

International students are encouraged to contact an advisor at International Student Services if you have questions or concerns.