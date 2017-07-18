Gov. Walker accepts donation from National Cannabis Industry Association as head of Republican Governor's Association

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) wants to make Wisconsin the first state to require adults without children to undergo drug testing if they want medicaid.

On Tuesday, liberal group One Wisconsin Now, Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D-Monona) say Walker's plan makes him "a hypocrite."

At a news conference, the group of three revealed that as head of the Republican Governor's Association, Gov. Walker accepted a $25,000 donation from the National Cannabis Industry Association. The group says Gov. Walker is making money off of the same thing he is penalizing people under the poverty line for.

"While Scott Walker wants to deny poor people food, healthcare, and job training if they test positive for marijuana, he's taking money from the marijuana trade industry," said Executive Director of One Wisconsin Now Scot Ross.

Governor Walker has claimed giving the state the power to drug test medicaid recipients will help people get drug-free so they can get back in the workforce.