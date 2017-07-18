Gov. Walker accepts donation from National Cannabis Industry Ass - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker accepts donation from National Cannabis Industry Association as head of Republican Governor's Association

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) wants to make Wisconsin the first state to require adults without children to undergo drug testing if they want medicaid.

On Tuesday, liberal group One Wisconsin Now, Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D-Monona) say Walker's plan makes him "a hypocrite."

At a news conference, the group of three revealed that as head of the Republican Governor's Association, Gov. Walker accepted a $25,000 donation from the National Cannabis Industry Association. The group says Gov. Walker is making money off of the same thing he is penalizing people under the poverty line for.

"While Scott Walker wants to deny poor people food, healthcare, and job training if they test positive for marijuana, he's taking money from the marijuana trade industry," said Executive Director of One Wisconsin Now Scot Ross.

Governor Walker has claimed giving the state the power to drug test medicaid recipients will help people get drug-free so they can get back in the workforce.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.