Madison man mugged on Capital City Trail early Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for suspects involved in an early morning mugging Tuesday, along the City's Capital City Trail.

Police say a Madison Man was on his way home when he was approached by several young men along the trail, near Dempsey Road.

The victim told police two of the men pulled him to the ground, holding him down, while another went through his pockets taking his wallet, phone, and other items.

After the incident the victim went to a neighbor's home and called police.

A K9 unit was brought to the scene but was unable to track the suspects.

The incident is under investigation.

