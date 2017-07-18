Madison police report increasing safety concerns after bar close on weekends

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are becoming increasingly concerned with an uptick in violent disturbances near University Avenue as bars close on the weekends.

"Alcohol, late nights, tend to create bad choices," said Madison Police Captain Jason Freedman, who admits the problem in the area isn't new. "We didn't get here because of one thing."

Cpt. Freedman says the number of fights and disturbances in the Lake-University-Hawthorne-Frances corridor during late night hours on the weekends is "unsettling".

In June, Madison Police found a 70 percent increase in batteries near 600 University Ave between January-June 2016 and January-June 2017. They also found a 577 percent increase in felony batteries and 59 percent increase in disturbance calls.

Cpt. Freedman notes police have seen fights become violent or even deadly, such as a homicide on Vernon Ave. in June, that began as an altercation in the 600 block of University Ave.

"Not only do they go to the bars and hang out, but long after bar time people are still hanging out in that area," said Cpt. Freedman, who wants to limit the number of people hanging around the area past 2:30 a.m. on weekends. "Police can't do it alone."

Which is why police are meeting with bar owners, late-night businesses, and others in the area to help find a solution.

"They have responded and they're showing up [to meetings] and they're talking to us and that's how we start making some [movement]," Cpt. Freedman said.

Police are asking businesses to help with the environment of the area. Such as improving outdoor lighting and limiting taxi-stands in the area.

Another idea includes a line of constant communication between bars and businesses.

"For example, if I go into one bar and I'm a jerk and I get kicked out for being a jerk, I can't go to the next bar and get in," said Cpt. Freedman, who admits starting this dialogue with business owners is just a first step. "It took us a while to get here, it will take us a while to make those improvements."