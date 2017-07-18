TONIGHT AT 10: New program aims to fill a rural doctor shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- A brand-new, first of its kind program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is aiming to fill a shortage of doctors in rural areas.

Studies predict Wisconsin could be facing a shortage of up to four-thousand doctors by the year 2035. The problem is even more extreme in rural areas and in women's health care.

"Women need obstetricians across the country, so we can really help to start that conversation and also really create a cultural shift with other resident training as well, and break down the barriers of what does it mean to practice in a rural area," says Jody Silva, the rural residency program coordinator for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Aspiring doctors say it's hard to find a place to get the training they need to go to a small town.

"There's not the training programs for [medical residents] to kind of create that confidence that you can practice rural and your practice can be robust," says Dr. Laura McDowell, a first year resident in a new, specialized training program at UW.

Tonight on 27 News at 10, we're digging deeper into the rural doctor shortage in our state and the unique program getting started to address the issue.