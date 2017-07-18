Madison woman and 3-year-old child narrowly miss being shot inside their home Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman was nearly killed Tuesday evening around 5:30 when police say a bullet pierced her bedroom wall, coming within mere inches of hitting her.

Police say the incident happened on the 10 block of Mount Vernon Court.

At the time of the shooting the woman was lying down on her bed, and a 3-year-old child playing in the same room, luckily no one was hurt.

Police are still investigating, and ask that anyone with information call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 266-6014 or the Dispatch Center at 255-2345.