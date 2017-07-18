Madison woman and 3-year-old child narrowly miss being shot insi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison woman and 3-year-old child narrowly miss being shot inside their home Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman was nearly killed Tuesday evening around 5:30 when police say a bullet pierced her bedroom wall, coming within mere inches of hitting her.

Police say the incident happened on the 10 block of Mount Vernon Court.

 At the time of the shooting the woman was lying down on her bed, and a 3-year-old child playing in the same room, luckily no one was hurt.

Police are still investigating, and ask that anyone with information call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 266-6014 or the Dispatch Center at 255-2345.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.