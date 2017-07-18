MG&E crews working to restore power to 750 customers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MG&E crews working to restore power to 750 customers

MADISON (WKOW) -- MG&E is reporting that over 750 people and businesses are currently without power along University Avenue, in the Sunset Village area.

There is currently no confirmed cause for the outage, but a spokesperson for MG&E says it could be due to a "mechanical failure".

MG&E did say however power should be restored to the area withing the next hour or two.

