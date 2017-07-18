Flooded farms wait to dry out across southeast Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flooded farms wait to dry out across southeast Wisconsin

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- The flood damage in the Burlington area extends to the countryside.
    In fact, farm fields all over southeast Wisconsin are overrun with water.
    That includes Steve Henningfield's dairy farm at Highway 11 and County Road J.
    He says last week's flood was unprecedented in the 80 year history of his family farm.
     "It was just unreal I've never seen anything like it. you know we've never seen that field to the west of the building completely flooded or water running over highway J," farmer Steve Henningfield told WISN.
    Henningfield estimates that, at the height of the flooding last week, he had 70 acres underwater.
    He figures he's lost corn and wheat crops on at least 30 acres.
    He says he'll know better once the water goes down enough for him to see what's left in his fields.

