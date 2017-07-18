Gunfight breaks out in residential Milwaukee neighborhood - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gunfight breaks out in residential Milwaukee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- At least 65 shots were fired when Milwaukee police say two men got into a gun fight right in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
    Bullets hit five houses in the area of 34th and Walnut during the shooting Monday.
    Fue Yang lives in the neighborhood.
    One of the bullets hit his garage.
    Minutes before the shooting, he'd been in the front yard with his family.
"My daughter and my grandkids, we all just came inside right before all the stuff happening.  And it was just frightening," Yang told WISN.
    One of the apparent gunmen was hit.
    The 26 year old was taken to the hospital.
    Police are looking for more suspects.

