Pirates rally past Brewers 4-3 in Marte's return - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pirates rally past Brewers 4-3 in Marte's return

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
   Marte went 1 for 3 in his return from an 80-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He also walked in the sixth, coming around to score on Harrison's 11th home run of the season that tied the game. David Freese put the Pirates ahead to stay with an RBI single off reliever Oliver Drake (3-3) later in the inning.
   Ivan Nova (10-6) survived six innings to get the win. Felipe Rivero worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for his eighth save. Pittsburgh won its third straight and pulled within five games of the first-place Brewers in the crowded NL Central.
   Travis Shaw went 3 for 4, including a three-run homer off Nova in the third but was ejected in the eighth for arguing with home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski. Eric Thames, Hernan Perez and Manny Pina all had two hits each but Milwaukee left eight runners on while losing its third straight for the first time since early June.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers to open 2017 Hall of Fame Classic against Baylor

    Badgers to open 2017 Hall of Fame Classic against Baylor

    The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. 

    More >>

    The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. 

    More >>

  • Badgers to implement new bag policy for football games

    Badgers to implement new bag policy for football games

    Badgers footballBadgers football

    In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium.  Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium. 

    More >>

    In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium.  Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.