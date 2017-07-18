UPDATE: Missing man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Richard Cochran has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are asking for the public's assistance in helping find an elderly man who is missing.

The man, 71-year-old Richard Cochran, was last seen near the 5500 block of Burke Road, at around 7:40 pm. He is 6'2 190 pounds, with shoulder length hair that is balding on top.

According to police when last see he was clean shaven, wearing a navy blue windbreaker, brown slippers, blue jeans, and a brown military veterans baseball hat with military insignias on it.

Police also say Cochran walks with a shuffle and may be trying to get back to Sussex, WI. If you've seen Cochran you're asked to call the Dane County non-emergency number at (608) 255-2345