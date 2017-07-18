Sheriff: teen's revealing photo shared among high school students

Several pigs are on the loose after a roll-over semi-crash on Highway County A near Kasten Road.More >>
Naked Manitowoc man catches fire after being tased.More >>
A Verona teenager driving an ATV has died after a crash with another vehicle on Sunday.More >>
A 50-year-old Verona man took a leap of faith by making a big career change.More >>
After the GOP health care bill lost its ability to pass Monday night, the Senate switches gears.More >>
Madison Police are becoming increasingly concerned with an uptick in violent disturbances near University Avenue as bars close on the weekends.More >>
Governor Scott Walker supports a Republican Senate proposal aimed at ending the state budget impasse, but he will first need Assembly GOP leaders to drop some of their demands in order to get it passed.More >>
An arrangement that allows doctors and residents-in-training from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health to perform abortions at the local Planned Parenthood clinic is being challenged at the State Capitol.More >>
A Juneau County man is facing DUI and marijuana possession charges after police say he drove into a building in downtown Reedsburg Monday night.More >>
Governor Scott Walker signed a bill Monday that will create the state's first public recovery high school for teenagers who are battling addiction.More >>
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert released from Minnesota prison.More >>
When almost-empty-nester Rebecca moved back to Baraboo, she wanted to leave a legacy celebrating nature. Her passion project turned into plots of purple open for everyone to enjoy.More >>
After responding to an attempted burglar early Tuesday morning, Janesville police officers say they've found stolen property at a park.More >>
A Beloit man faces more time in jail for his conviction in a murder case.More >>
