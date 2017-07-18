Minneapolis officers startled by loud noise before shooting woman

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WKOW) -- Investigators say a loud sound startled two Minneapolis police officers, just before one of them shot and killed a woman late Saturday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the officer in the passenger seat fired past his partner and hit Justine Damond in the abdomen as she came up to the driver's side.

Damond reported a possible sexual assault behind her house.

Meantime, family and friends in Damond's native Australia paid tribute to her.

Almost 300 people gathered on a beach in Sydney.

They carried candles and each person tossed a pink blossom into the Pacific Ocean.

Pink was Damond's favorite color.

Her father said they came together to honor Damond's life, share their love and mourn her death.