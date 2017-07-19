Madison teen wins prestigious junior national chess championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison teen is enjoying the limelight after winning the prestigious US Junior Championship, the country's most elite, and difficult junior chess tournament.

The tournament took place over the course of nine days from from July 8 - 17 at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center in Saint Louis.

The winner, 14-year-old Awonder Liang, took top honors after trailing in second place through most of the tournament, making a comeback the win.

Liang took home $6,000 in prize money as well as earning a spot in next year's U.S. Chess Championship.

At the Championship Liang will be able to compete against some of the worlds best players, regardless of age.

