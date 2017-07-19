Summer heat mixes with chills on Dells Ghost Boat

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin River is full of serene scenery by day and summer spooks by night when embarking on the Dells Ghost Boat.

The boat ride takes guests to a walking tour of Cold Water Canyon through a nearly pitch-black haunted gorge. Passengers are briefed on the boat about the dark side of the Dells and the area's spooky past. The excursion lasts about an hour and a half.

Nightly expeditions are now through September 3. Tours depart from the Dells Boat Tour's main landing dock (11 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells) beginning at 8:30. The Fall Ghost Boat season runs September 8 to October 28 on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information about times and tickets, click here.

Since some of the themes in the tour are ominous, the Dells Ghost Boat is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Wednesday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin, we'll have a live interview with Amanda McGowan, the assistant manager of Dells Boat Tours. She will talk more about what passengers can expect on board the Dells Ghost Boat, plus how their summer tourism season has fared so far with the wet weather.