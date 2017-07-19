Meals on Wheels renovating oldest living WWII veteran's house

AUSTIN, TX (WKOW) -- At 111-years-old, one Texas man stands as the oldest living World War II veteran.

Richard Overton has lived in the same home since returning from the South Pacific after the war.

Not much has changed in the 70 years since he bought the house in Austin, Texas.

Meals on Wheels is determined the change that.

The agency is updating the house free of charge.

"I'll be glad when they start and glad when they get through, that's two glads. Two glads," said Overton.

"I don't have to tell them thank you, they know I thank them. If I thank them too many times I won't have no thanks left," he continued.

Crews are installing walk-in showers to make Overton's bathroom more accessible.

They're also replacing the floor and rewiring the home to add central air.