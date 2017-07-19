American Girl Benefit Sale to raise money for Madison Children's Museum

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The American Girl Benefit Sale is this weekend and organizers are getting ready for the fundraiser.

The sale will benefit American Girl's Fund for Children and the Madison Children's Museum. Volunteers are fixing up dolls and merchandise that have been returned or had minor issues.

"Volunteers are busy preparing truckloads of American Girl dolls and accessories for the sale, and the warehouse is stacked high with more merchandise than we've seen in a long while," says Lisa Clark, sale manager for the children's museum. "Given the huge quantities, we're pricing it to move."

The sale is at the warehouse at 8830 N. Greenview Drive in Middleton Saturday and Sunday (June 22-23).

Sale hours are 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday and 8:00 a.m. until noon Sunday. Tickets are available now by clicking here. Tickets for Saturday are $8 all day. Tickets for the first hour on Sunday are sold out, however shoppers can get a free ticket for the rest of the day Sunday. You can get free tickets on-site Sunday starting at 8:00 a.m.

"This is an amazing collaboration that would not work without the passion and dedication of American Girl/Mattel, our volunteers, and our customers," says Deb Gilpin, president and CEO of the museum. "We're all focused on raising funds to benefit children in our community. But the sale also has a life of its own. After nearly 30 years putting on this event, the stories and memories we hear span generations and every aspect of life."