Wildfires continue to burn in western states

MARIPOSA, CA (WKOW) -- Tens of thousands of acres have already been scorched this summer in the western states. The Detwiler fire in California has already burned 25,000 acres and is now threatening about 1,500 structures. Residents of the town of Mariposa have been told to evacuate and the Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the area.

In Utah, more than a dozen structures and 8,000 acres have been destroyed by the Oil Well Fire. Crews there are hoping to prevent any additional damage. Officials are calling this a "priority fire" because of its proximity to town. In Wyoming, the Keystone Fire has been burning for more than two weeks. More than 500 responders are on hand there.

Fire officials say that all of the rain that fell on those areas a few months ago gave life to tall grass and dense vegetation that is now acting as abundant fuel for these fires.