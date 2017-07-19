Kwik Trip to buy Middleton-based PDQ stores

LA CROSSE (WKOW) -- Kwik Trip, Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of PDQ Food Stores.

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based in La Crosse. PDQ is an employee-owned company based in Middleton. PDQ's assets including 34 company-operated convenience stores in southern Wisconsin.

A news release Wednesday morning says the acquisition allows Kiwk Trip to "expand its presence in a market that is important to its overall retail growth strategy."

Kwik Trip celebrated its 50th year of operation in 2015. “Our family is committed to owning and growing the company for another 50 years. The PDQ store locations are an excellent fit in our growth strategy for Wisconsin. Additionally, Kwik Trip and our family are committed to providing good-paying jobs for all of our current and future co-workers. With the acquisition of PDQ and future remodel of the PDQ locations we anticipate adding more than 1,000 jobs,” said Mark Zietlow, Real Estate Manager and third generation owner.

The deal is scheduled to be completed in early October. It is subject to PDQ employee approval and other closing conditions. Kwik Trip plans to operated the acquired stores under the existing PDQ banner until the stores are remodeled, which should happen in mid-2018.