Heinz creates "special" sauce for Chicagoans - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heinz creates "special" sauce for Chicagoans

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Looks like Heinz Ketchup got a good laugh.  

People of the Windy City do not put ketchup on their dogs, it's unheard of. So, in honor of National Hot Dog Day, Heinz made Chicago Dog Sauce just for them.

Check out Heinz's Twitter video.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.