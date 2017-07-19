Madison man arrested on child porn charges - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested on child porn charges

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Burdick Tuesday morning on five counts of possessing child pornography.

Police say the arrest came after information was collected from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Cyber Tipline.

Burdick's home on Burke Avenue was searched and he was then arrested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.