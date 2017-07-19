Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore says uncle shot and killed

The Albion Tigers are part of the Home Talent League, the largest adult amateur baseball league in Wisconsin. The Tigers are a mere definition of the league name with a full roster of players including four sets of brothers and a father son duo.More >>
The Albion Tigers are part of the Home Talent League, the largest adult amateur baseball league in Wisconsin. The Tigers are a mere definition of the league name with a full roster of players including four sets of brothers and a father son duo.More >>
Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion is headed to trial for intoxicated driving in Hawaii.More >>
Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion is headed to trial for intoxicated driving in Hawaii.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion is headed to trial for intoxicated driving in Hawaii. His attorney, Kevin O'Grady, said in an email Monday that Guion plans to go to trial, which is scheduled for August. O'Grady says his office is seeking witnesses to the arrest.More >>
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion is headed to trial for intoxicated driving in Hawaii. His attorney, Kevin O'Grady, said in an email Monday that Guion plans to go to trial, which is scheduled for August. O'Grady says his office is seeking witnesses to the arrest.More >>
This week some of the best adaptive sports athletes in the country are competing in Middleton for the junior nationals, in the pool Waunakee's Ryan Lahey won all four of his events in the para-swimming category.More >>
This week some of the best adaptive sports athletes in the country are competing in Middleton for the junior nationals, in the pool Waunakee's Ryan Lahey won all four of his events in the para-swimming category.More >>
The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium. Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium.More >>
In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium. Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium.More >>
When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer.More >>
Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer.More >>
Tens of thousands of acres have already been scorched this summer in the western states.More >>
Tens of thousands of acres have already been scorched this summer in the western states.More >>
Investigators say a loud sound startled two Minneapolis police officers, just before one of them shot and killed a woman late Saturday night.More >>
Investigators say a loud sound startled two Minneapolis police officers, just before one of them shot and killed a woman late Saturday night.More >>
Hundreds of girls in our area are learning how to be heroes. CampHERO girls develop courage and confidence, while giving them hands on experience in the protective services, professions that women don't often get exposure to.More >>
Hundreds of girls in our area are learning how to be heroes. CampHERO girls develop courage and confidence, while giving them hands on experience in the protective services, professions that women don't often get exposure to.More >>
Governor Scott Walker supports a Republican Senate proposal aimed at ending the state budget impasse, but he will first need Assembly GOP leaders to drop some of their demands in order to get it passed.More >>
Governor Scott Walker supports a Republican Senate proposal aimed at ending the state budget impasse, but he will first need Assembly GOP leaders to drop some of their demands in order to get it passed.More >>
A Southern California mom says that when she prayed her fourth birth would be a fast one, she couldn't imagine it would happen in an Uber car on the way to the hospital.More >>
A Southern California mom says that when she prayed her fourth birth would be a fast one, she couldn't imagine it would happen in an Uber car on the way to the hospital.More >>
An arrangement that allows doctors and residents-in-training from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health to perform abortions at the local Planned Parenthood clinic is being challenged at the State Capitol.More >>
An arrangement that allows doctors and residents-in-training from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health to perform abortions at the local Planned Parenthood clinic is being challenged at the State Capitol.More >>
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert released from Minnesota prison.More >>
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert released from Minnesota prison.More >>
After the GOP health care bill lost its ability to pass Monday night, the Senate switches gears.More >>
After the GOP health care bill lost its ability to pass Monday night, the Senate switches gears.More >>
Indiana State Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect believed to be at the center of a double murder. They are asking for the public's help in tracking finding the man in the sketch after two young teens, Abby Williams, and Libby German were killed while out on a hike together back on February 13th.More >>
Indiana State Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect believed to be at the center of a double murder. They are asking for the public's help in tracking finding the man in the sketch after two young teens, Abby Williams, and Libby German were killed while out on a hike together back on February 13th.More >>