Former UW student pleads guilty to sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former UW student accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his dorm last fall appears in court Wednesday.

Alec Shiva (19) pleaded guilty to second degree sexual assault, strangulation and false imprisonment, all felonies. He also entered a guilty plea on misdemeanor charges of battery and 4th degree sexual assault.

With his pleas, the court dropped charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

