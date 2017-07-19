DeKraay wins Madison Women's City Championship

Sarah DeKraay won her second Madison Women's City Championship on Wednesday at Hawks Landing Golf Club. DeKraay came into the day tied for the lead with Pat Roisum. DeKraay was able to pull away over the final nine holes to win by three strokes. She last won the title in 2008.

"Well, it's really exciting to come back after such a long gap," she said after posting a 75 in the final round. "Really, after you play a certain amount of time, you're not really sure if you're ever going to win another tournament. So, it's really exciting."

Madison Women's City Championship

1 Sarah DeKraay +13

2 Pat Roisum +16

3 McKenna Prestigiacomo +19

T4 Grace Welch +24

T4 Peg Carlson +24

6 Mary Welch +25

7 Lori Bindl Zahorik +41

8 Wendy Proctor +44

9 Jeanne Whitis +46

10 Leanna Wisnefske +47

T11 Jane Welch +54

T11 Marilyn Viney +54

13 Martha Brusegar +57

14 Gloria Prosa +59

15 Jill Doucette +60

16 Gigi Coleman +61

17 Cindy Schmelzer +62

18 Deb Diamond +63

19 Margie Weigle +70

20 Amy Scarr +76

21 Rosalind Gusinow +78

22 Jill Roehrl +79

23 Cinda Guerin +81