Packers' Allison suspended for one game

The Packers will be without the services of receiver Geronimo Allison for the season opener. The NFL announced Allison has been suspended without pay for the first game of the season due to a violation of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Allison pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of marijuana. That charge stemmed from a a traffic stop in Manitowoc County in September.

Allison cracked the roster as an undrafted rookie last season. He caught 17 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. However, Allison will have to battle to make the team again this year after the team drafted two receivers this spring.

Allison will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.