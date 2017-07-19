Packers' Allison suspended for one game

The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium. Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium.More >>
When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer.More >>
Tens of thousands of acres have already been scorched this summer in the western states.More >>
Investigators say a loud sound startled two Minneapolis police officers, just before one of them shot and killed a woman late Saturday night.More >>
Hundreds of girls in our area are learning how to be heroes. CampHERO girls develop courage and confidence, while giving them hands on experience in the protective services, professions that women don't often get exposure to.More >>
Governor Scott Walker supports a Republican Senate proposal aimed at ending the state budget impasse, but he will first need Assembly GOP leaders to drop some of their demands in order to get it passed.More >>
A Southern California mom says that when she prayed her fourth birth would be a fast one, she couldn't imagine it would happen in an Uber car on the way to the hospital.More >>
An arrangement that allows doctors and residents-in-training from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health to perform abortions at the local Planned Parenthood clinic is being challenged at the State Capitol.More >>
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert released from Minnesota prison.More >>
After the GOP health care bill lost its ability to pass Monday night, the Senate switches gears.More >>
Indiana State Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect believed to be at the center of a double murder. They are asking for the public's help in tracking finding the man in the sketch after two young teens, Abby Williams, and Libby German were killed while out on a hike together back on February 13th.More >>
