Madison Mayor Soglin expresses concern over budget impasse - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Mayor Soglin expresses concern over budget impasse

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says his is concerned with the lack of progress being made by state lawmakers on Wisconsin's transportation budget.

Soglin says the city's hands are tied without an approved budget. He says the city can't plan for different road projects without knowing whether the state will pay for them.

"It's just incomprehensible that you can have a party controlling the Governor's office and both houses of the legislature and have this happen," said Soglin.

The budget is 19 days late. Spending continues at current levels during the impasse.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.