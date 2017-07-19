Madison Mayor Soglin expresses concern over budget impasse

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says his is concerned with the lack of progress being made by state lawmakers on Wisconsin's transportation budget.

Soglin says the city's hands are tied without an approved budget. He says the city can't plan for different road projects without knowing whether the state will pay for them.

"It's just incomprehensible that you can have a party controlling the Governor's office and both houses of the legislature and have this happen," said Soglin.

The budget is 19 days late. Spending continues at current levels during the impasse.