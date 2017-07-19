Willy Street Co-Op owners approve expansion in Middleton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Willy Street Co-Op owners approve expansion in Middleton

MADISON (WKOW) -- Willy Street Co-op Owners voted on Wednesday to expand the West location on University Avenue in Middleton.

The store is currently the smallest of its three locations. The Co-op will incorporate and remodel an adjacent vacant storefront in the Parkwood Plaza where it is located.

On the same ballot, Co-op owners elected new Board Members, and owners approved a ballot measure to allocate and release funds toward a possible expansion or capital project. A project has not yet been decided on.

The Willy Street Co-op is one of the largest in the country, with more than 34,000 Owners.

