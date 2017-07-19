West Madison neighbors concerned after bullet nearly misses woman and child

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several people who live in a west Madison neighborhood admit they're a bit concerned after a stray bullet nearly hit a woman and child Thursday evening.

Around the 10 block of Mt. Vernon Court, police say a woman was laying on her bed when a bullet entered her bedroom wall, the bullet went through her headboard and pillow before it ended up in her closet. Police say a group of men were shooting at each other outside of the woman's home.

"It was close enough where she could feel a burning sensation on her back," said Cpt. Cory Nelson. "Officers on the scene were surprised she wasn't killed."

Gerald Erickson lives just down the street from where the shooting happened.

"It didn't hit me and it didn't hit us, but it's close enough to where next time it could be," said Erickson, who lives on Mt. Vernon Court with his grandchildren. "I know there's shootings going on around here because I've heard them and know what they sound like."

Erickson's neighbor a couple doors down, Amina Warsame, heard the shots and thought they were fireworks.

"It concerned me because of all my kids...they were all out in the circle [driveway]," said Warsame, who is now worried to let her kids play outside around the cul-du-sac. "It's concerning me for their safety but other than that I feel safe but I feel it's not the way it used to be."

Which is why several community members and city alders are joining together to speak out against gun violence and ask the community to help.

1st District Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney is asking a group of community members to join in on a neighborhood watch initiative called Operation Clean Sweep.

"If we helped you in any way its time to pay back and I need you to help me in this neighborhood, in this community because we're not going to lose our community," said Alder Harrington-McKinney. "We're walking in the neighborhood, if there's trash to be picked up, we'll pick it up, if there's painting to be done, we'll do the painting."

Police agree they need help from the community to end increasing violence across the city.

So far this year, police say they've responded to 105 shots fired calls across the city, which is a 69 percent increase in calls from last year.

Eight of which are shots being fired into occupied homes or vehicles that nearly hit a person.