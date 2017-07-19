First CEO woman of color leads YWCA Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a new CEO at the Madison YWCA, and the organization says its a pretty big moment for them.

This is a historic moment for YWCA Madison, as Vanessa McDowell is the first woman of color to lead the organization in its 109 year history.

McDowell brings nearly 12 years of experience to her position as YWCA Madison's CEO. She was initially hired in 2014 as the Director of Support Services for the YWCA and later promoted to Chief Programs Officer.

"Kind of my overarching vision for YWCA Madison is whatever touch anyone has with YWCA is an empowering touch," said McDowell.

McDowell has led the organization in her tenure as the Interim CEO since January 2017 and has been a part of organizational leadership in her role as Chief Programs Officer since 2015. During this time she led the conversation which led to the upcoming move of the YWCA Empowerment Center to the South Park Corridor.

McDowell was selected after a national search conducted over the past four months.

The community is invited to an Open House on September 15, 2017 in the new Empowerment Center building to meet her.