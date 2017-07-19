Another round of storms coming early Thurs. morning

McGregor residents experienced an intense, damaging storm Wednesday evening. Located in Clayton County along the Mississippi, the town of about 850 has begun the cleanup process.

Thousands of people lost power after a line of strong storms moved through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.

Thousands without power after strong storms hit southern Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) -- More storms are expected early Thursday morning.



Meteorologists Branden Borremans and Star Derry will have you covered on Wake Up Wisconsin.



*****



UPDATE (WKOW) -- A High Wind Warning remains in effect in Walworth County until 1 a.m. Thursday.

The warning expired for the other counties involved, as did a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A High Wind Warning is in effect for Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson and Rock until 12 a.m. Thursday.

The High Wind Warning also applies to Walworth County until 1 a.m. Thursday.

There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m. Thursday for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Sauk and Walworth.

Be prepared to take shelter indoors, secure loose outdoor items and take light objects inside.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There is no longer a tornado warning in Dane and Rock counties.

*********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane and Rock counties are under a Tornado Warning until 8:30 p.m.

*********

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 Storm Track is currently tracking several storms in parts of Southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Columbia, Dane, Green, Rock, Crawford, Rock, and Walworth counties.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Adams, Crawford, Dodge, Grant, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Richland, and Sauk counties.

Authorities in Crawford County report multiple trees and power lines down. Prairie du Chien Police say in a post on their Facebook page: "Two words: Stay Home. Crews are out and do not need more vehicles to direct."