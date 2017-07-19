TORNADO WARNING in Dane & Rock Counties

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane and Rock Counties are under a Tornado Warning until 8:30 p.m.

*********

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 Storm Track is currently tracking several storms in parts of Southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Crawford, Green, Rock, and Richland counties.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Adams, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth counties.

Authorities in Crawford County report multiple trees and power lines down. Prairie du Chien Police say in a post on their Facebook page: "Two words: Stay Home. Crews are out and do not need more vehicles to direct."