Sun Prairie couple shares their love of bowling

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -

43 years ago, John Breunig was working the counter of Prairie Lanes when he first saw Cher throwing strikes down the lanes.

"I just thought at the time that it was one of those things where I'm like I need to bowl if this is where all the good looking women are I better get involved in bowling. And here we are."

Eventually, John won Cher's heart. The high school sweethearts got married. They even had their reception where they first met. When their son Bo started showing interest in bowling at the age of 3, the couple was inspired to share their love of the game with the next generation.

"The coaches that were here when we were in the junior bowling program were great and they had retired and they just needed some good leadership," remembers Cher.

The couple started small. Initially, they coached about 60 kids. However, as time passed, that number has grown to more than 200. The Sun Prairie teams coached by the Breunigs have brought home multiple state championships and, as of last month, a national championship.

"These kids work so hard as hard as any other athlete. And to see them get the recognition that they deserve is so important to us," says John. "To see them succeed is what this is truly about."

