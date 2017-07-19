Wisconsin football star visits kids in the hospital

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Kids at a children's hospital in Green Bay got a special visit Wednesday from Vince Biegel, the Packers linebacker and former Badgers star.

Biegel says he's had family members who've been in the children's hospital, so it was a meaningful visit for him.

"It really puts things in perspective and it kind of makes the game of football... More of a perspective.. More of a game than it is life and it also puts things in perspective of how grateful I am to do what I'm doing as well," he told WBAY.

Biegel gave special gowns to the young patients.

The idea is to make the kids feel special when they wear the fun, colorful gowns instead of the standard hospital garments.

Biegel was part of a nationwide effort to deliver 100,000 of the gowns.