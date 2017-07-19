Injured veteran returns home to warm welcome

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient is back home after nearly a year away.

Gary Wetzel got a hero's welcome as he moved back into his newly-renovated house in South Milwaukee.

Last August, Wetzel broke his ribs, pelvis and left shoulder in a motorcycle accident.

During his rehab family, friends and foundations revamped his home to make it easier for Wetzel to get around.

"My heart was bigger than my body. it was like a welcome home to be honest with you. it was so nice. for me it was an honor," Wetzel told WISN.

Not only was Wetzel honored at his home, Mayor Erik Brooks declared it Gary Wetzel day in South Milwaukee as well.