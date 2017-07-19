Pirates rookie Moroff beats Brewers in extras - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pirates rookie Moroff beats Brewers in extras

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Max Moroff got his first career game-ending hit with a single in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Wednesday night.
   Moroff raised his right arm and ran to first base while his seventh big league hit scored Josh Harrison. Teammate Gregory Polanco hoisted the rookie into the air as the Pirates celebrated in the infield.
   Harrison reached on a double against former Pirates reliever Jared Hughes (3-2), who got his first loss since April 18.
   Pittsburgh blew a lead in the eighth before tying it in the ninth against closer Corey Knebel. Francisco Cervelli singled home Moroff, who was pinch-running for David Freese. The rally began with Freese's walk and Polanco's single. It was the fifth blown save this year for Knebel.
   Domingo Santana hit a solo homer off Juan Nicasio in the eighth to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead. Santana also doubled and scored in the first and finished 3 for 4.
   Tony Watson (5-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

