Lightning sparks fire at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells

Thousands of people lost power after a line of strong storms moved through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Staff at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells have confirmed that part of their building caught fire Wednesday because of a lightning strike.

Hotel staff tells 27 News the lightning sparked a fire on the roof of the waterpark. Staff tells use the resort did not have to evacuate, because the park was already closed for the day. The hotel portion of the building was not affected.

