Lightning sparks fire at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lightning sparks fire at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells

Posted: Updated:

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Staff at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells have confirmed that part of their building caught fire Wednesday because of a lightning strike.

Hotel staff tells 27 News the lightning sparked a fire on the roof of the waterpark. Staff tells use the resort did not have to evacuate, because the park was already closed for the day. The hotel portion of the building was not affected.

This is a developing story. Follow 27 news for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.