Gas service disrupted in Sun Prairie - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gas service disrupted in Sun Prairie

Posted: Updated:

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- About 60 homes in Sun Prairie don't have gas service.
    The local fire department says crews installing a fiber line on North Street hit a gas line around 3:45 p.m.
    It took WE Energies crews about an hour to fix the leak.
    They'll be on scene as late as midnight to fix the broken gas line.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.