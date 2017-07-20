Thousands without power after strong storms hit southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of people lost power after a line of strong storms moved through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Alliant Energy reported 27,256 customers without power in Wisconsin and Iowa. Each of the following counties had at least 1,000 customers in the dark: Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa and Sauk.

You can see the latest Alliant Energy updates here.

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) reported more than 1,600 customers were affected by outages as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. According to its website, MGE is unable to estimate when service will be restored.

You can see the latest MG&E updates here.