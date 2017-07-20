Janesville police search for armed robbery suspect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville police search for armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say a suspect armed with a weapon robbed a gas station Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Stop-N-Go on Center Ave around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The man had a knife and ran from the scene with an undetermined amount of money.  No one was hurt during the incident.

Several officers responded to the scene and immediate area. A Janesville PD K9 team tracked the suspect from the scene, however the suspect was not located. The Investigations Division also assisted with the investigation. 

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20's or 30's, about 5'10", weighing around 150-200 pounds. He was wearing a dark oversized shirt, shorts, sandals and a dark baseball style hat.

Officers are reviewing video surveillance and this remains an on-going investigation. 

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery is asked to call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.