Janesville police search for armed robbery suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say a suspect armed with a weapon robbed a gas station Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Stop-N-Go on Center Ave around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The man had a knife and ran from the scene with an undetermined amount of money. No one was hurt during the incident.

Several officers responded to the scene and immediate area. A Janesville PD K9 team tracked the suspect from the scene, however the suspect was not located. The Investigations Division also assisted with the investigation.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20's or 30's, about 5'10", weighing around 150-200 pounds. He was wearing a dark oversized shirt, shorts, sandals and a dark baseball style hat.

Officers are reviewing video surveillance and this remains an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery is asked to call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.