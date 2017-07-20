What's Going Around: Urinary Tract Infections

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Many people get urinary tract infections, but does cranberry juice really work to treat it?

Dr. Lean Ederer with Prairie Clinic in Sauk City says she's been seeing a lot of women come in with UTI's lately. Dr. Ederer has tips if you ever have one, and she says cranberry juice doesn't really work.

With a UTI, you'll notice you're going to the bathroom more than normal, you'll have pain or discomfort with urination and pain in your lower abdomen. You will also have the sensation you need to go immediately. Symptoms can progress to fever, chills, nausea, vomiting and flank/back pain.

To treat, drink plenty of water. Dr. Ederer says while it was previously thought cranberries or cranberry juice contained a substance that prevented bacteria from sticking to the wall of the bladder, further research suggests cranberries do not reduce the number of UTI's. Doctors no longer recommend it for treatment.

Dr. Ederer says you should also urinate after intercourse and wipe front to back. See a doctor if this is your first one, if you're pregnant or if you're an adolescent. If you have fever or chills, check in with your doctor. Antibiotics will likely be needed to cure the UTI.